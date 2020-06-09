SALT LAKE CITY — Anthony Gregory of London has earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Western Governors University (WGU). The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 178,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.
London resident earns degree from WGU
Tags
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Minerva Bowles, 78, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Baptist Health Corbin. She was the wife of the late Raliegh Bowles Sr. Funeral 1 p.m. Wednesday. Burial at Moore Cemetery. Visitation was from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday.
John Henry Robinson, 76, of Cincinnati, Ohio, died Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was the father of Rhonda Robinson. Funeral 2 p.m. Thursday. Burial at Dunn Cemetery. Visitation 1:30 p.m. until the funeral hour Thursday.
Jack Miller, 68, of London, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at The Heritage in Corbin. He is survived by his siblings, Kathy Miller and Patricia Eubank. There were no services.
Most Popular
Articles
- Several new businesses open across Laurel County
- Laurel ranks higher than surrounding counties in 2020 County Health Rankings and Roadmap
- New COVID-19 case in Laurel County reported on Thursday
- Local law enforcement voice concerns on protests
- County tourism officials look at events, selling property
- Church whose pastor pressured Beshear to allow in-person services goes back to online after a coronavirus outbreak
- Crews searching for man swept away in water by Laurel River Dam
- Winter sports nominees released for fourth annual TRISPY Awards
- Track & field season canceled after NL senior had recovered from football injury
- Kentucky students eligible for new emergency food benefits
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.