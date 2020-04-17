The trips to London every other month to collect life-saving blood has always been very productive for the Kentucky Blood Center. But with the coronavirus pandemic, those trips have necessitated that donors make appointments so that social distancing requirements are followed.
Despite those restrictions, however, the Laurel community has rallied strong - with all available spots for the Monday, April 13 collection being filled.
Mandy Brajuha, director of marketing for the Lexington office of the Kentucky Blood Center, said the time frame from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. only allows for 41 donors to participate - and those spots were filled prior to Monday's collection
"That's a good problem to have," Brajuha said. "We always have a good turnout in London but with the new restrictions we have to make appointments so we don't exceed the group size."
Brajuha said collections at the London site - which bring the Bloodmobile to the Laurel County Courthouse Annex on Broad Street every month - usually bring in 50 to 55 units of blood each month. But she encourages those wishing to donate to consider making an appointment for the May 11 collection date.
"We will continue to need blood donors throughout the summer," she added. "And there are other blood drives in the area where people can donate if they can't get in the London dates."
Brajuha added that blood drives are still being held in Corbin, Somerset and other areas. A full schedule of blood drives can be accessed by visiting the Kentucky Blood Center's website at kybloodcenter.org.
But as the coronavirus pandemic is expected to continue through the remainder of the month and into May, the Kentucky Blood Center is looking to further their mission of helping others by collecting plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients. Brajuha sent the following press release to inform the public of their latest role in saving lives:
Kentucky Blood Center is partnering with local hospitals to collect and distribute convalescent plasma from individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.
While COVID-19 currently has no proven treatment, it is possible that convalescent plasma, a component of blood from patients who have recovered from COVID-19, may provide antibodies to fight the virus. Individuals who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 may be eligible to donate 14-28 days after complete resolution of their symptoms.
"Kentucky Blood Center is thrilled to be able to assist our hospital partners throughout the state in this cutting-edge medical treatment," said Kentucky Blood Center CEO Bill Reed. "Lifesaving is our business and we hope that this treatment option proves to be a new tool in the fight to save COVID-19 patients in Kentucky."
KBC has already begun collecting and distributing convalescent plasma and is expanding the capacity to do even more in the coming weeks. The first donation from a recovered Kentucky patient occurred Sunday, March 28 at Kentucky Blood Center’s Lexington headquarters and was transfused to two different patients at Baptist Health Lexington. Kentucky Blood Center has established an online registry form where recovered COVID-19 patients can express their interest in being a donor. The form is available here.
“As cases are expected to peak in the coming weeks, the Kentucky Blood Center critically needs more convalescent donors to start building a plasma supply and stay ahead of the need,” said Williams. “If you had a positive COVID-19 test and your symptoms have been gone for more than two weeks, you can take part in this potentially life-saving new way to address the coronavirus - and help fellow Kentuckians in need.”
Potential donors will need documentation of their positive COVID-19 test. A patient may then be able to donate if they have been symptom-free for at least 14 days and a second COVID-19 test has negative results. KBC will work with the donor to obtain the second test if it has not already been completed. The donor will complete the blood donation health history questionnaire on the day of donation to qualify for blood donation. The plasma donation itself takes 1-2 hours.
Expanded Hours Continue; Appointments Needed
Kentucky Blood Center has extended expanded hours at all six of its donor centers until May 1. New hours are 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturdays to better accommodate those wishing to donate blood. KBC has two locations in the Louisville area, including Middletown and Hillview.
Appointments are strongly encouraged to facilitate social distancing. Donors can make an appointment online by visiting kybloodcenter.org and selecting the donor center they would like to visit. Appointments can also be made by calling 800-775-2522. Additionally, donors are encouraged to complete their health history screening questions online on the day of their appointment using QuickPass at kybloodcenter.org. This gives the donor a chance to complete a step, which would normally happen at the donor center or mobile blood drive, prior to leaving home or work.
KBC is monitoring information and recommendations about coronavirus and is taking additional steps as required.
