In June, the Rotary Club of London received a Global Grant of $165,460 from The Rotary Foundation for a clean-water project in neighboring Clay County. The project includes septic tank installations, a water storage tank, community education and stream monitoring. Club President Dennis Roberts pointed out that water and sanitation is a focus of Rotary International, so the club is excited to be undertaking this worthy project.
An interesting characteristic of Global Grants is that they require an international partner. For this global grant, the Rotary Club of London was able to garner $26,000 from District 4170 in Mexico. This district was committed to donating this gift to a Rotary project in the Heart of America Rotary Zones because they have received so much from these zones in humanitarian grants for their district.
Another $45,000 for the grant came from Rotary District 6740 in Eastern Kentucky, District 6710 in Western Kentucky, District 6780 in Eastern Tennessee and District 6540 in Indiana. Individual Kentucky Rotary Clubs of Somerset-Pulaski, Stanford, Florence, Pikeville, Corbin, and London, as well as the club from Farragut, TN provided another $15,640 for the grant.
These funds were matched by the Rotary Foundation World Fund in the amount of $78,820. This Foundation consistently receives a 100% rating from Charity Navigator, and 100% of the funds result from financial gifts from Rotarians.
For this project, the Rotary Club of London will undertake two major activities to fulfill the grant's objective of providing clean water to a rural community. First, they will oversee the installment of 25-35 septic systems in the Brightshade, Granny's Branch, and Teges communities of Clay County. An education program about septic systems and household sanitation will also be provided for participants.
Second, a water storage tank for the water kiosk at Red Bird Mission and the monitoring of affected streams will also be provided.The object of the grant is to make improvements for clean water and sanitation in Clay county.
The idea for the project was first brought to the club by a Rotarian from Tennessee familiar with the work of the University of Tennessee in the area. Data collected by the University of Tennessee showed that Clay county had a high incidence of illnesses that can be attributed to poor water quality. These issues are, in part, believed to be the result of contaminated wells. Assistance in putting the project together came from the Appalachian Project of the University of Tennessee, Rotarians of the Rotary Club of London, the Clay County Fiscal Court and the Judge Executive, David Watson Emergency Management Director, Redbird Mission staff, Lois Smith, Red Bird River Watershed Restoration Coordinator, and the leadership of Rotary District of Eastern Kentucky 6740.
Kathryn Hardman, District Grant Chair for Rotary District 6740 and a long-time member of the London club, coordinated the grant application after being approached by Rotarians in Tennessee affiliated with the UT Appalachian Project. She states that "It's been a multi-year process of getting all the pieces in place, and no one is more excited than I am to think that we will be breaking ground for our first septic installation this fall. It is fair to say that every club member has been involved in making this a reality."
She also observed that this club had participated in a water project in Myanmar, and this was a chance "to do this in our own backyard."
Rotary clubs around the world, both individually and collectively, impact the lives of millions of people every day. The Rotary Club of London, one small link in this chain, is pleased to present a visible presence in this community and beyond. This presence includes support for the Backpack Club, Optimist Shop With a Cop, third grade dictionary project, Camp Leap, and other community endeavors.
Information and/or applications to participate in the project are still being accepted and may be obtained by email at londonrotaryproject@gmail.com or at www.londonrotaryclub.com. Red Bird Mission has also volunteered to help individuals complete the applications. The Rotary Club of London meets every Wednesday at noon at the Golden Corral in London.
