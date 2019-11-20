A London woman who has worn several local titles will be representing Lexington in the Miss Kentucky pageant next summer.
Emily Sharp, a graduate of South Laurel High School and currently a senior at the University of Kentucky, earned another crown and sash during the Miss Lexington talent competition on Sept. 29. Sharp competed against 15 other contestants to win the title and represent Lexington in the 2020 Miss Kentucky pageant. Until that time she will perform different functions to represent the city.
Sharp said she felt confident during the pageant and is honored to represent the city she calls home during the academic year.
"I've lived in Lexington for years, although I'll never forget that my hometown is London," she said. "But it's good to represent Lexington and be in the Miss Kentucky pageant competition."
This is her second time to wear the crown of Miss Lexington, having won that title in 2016. That was an extremely emotional year for Sharp in many ways.
"I graduated high school and was preparing for the Miss Kentucky pageant when my dad died," she said. "I thought about not competing but I knew my dad would want me to go on."
She did so with the pageants and continues to work toward earning her Bachelor degree, with graduation set for spring.
"I thought of taking a year off from school and pageants. But God had a plan for my dad's death and for me. My dad died just two weeks before the Miss Kentucky pageant and it seemed so hard," she said. "But God's plan is perfect and we have to trust that."
Sharp will graduate in May with a degree in family services with an emphasis on education. She hopes to continue her education with grad school and become licensed in family and couple therapy.
The Miss Kentucky - and all qualifying pageants for that competition - require contestants to have a talent, compete in swim wear and have a public service component as their platform.
Although she changed her platform at one point, she has reverted back to the theme of "Take It Easy," that focuses on making good decisions as a teen. Her platform honors her father who died of cancer and was a smoker. Sharp uses that experience to encourage young and old to refrain from and cease smoking. Her talent competition is through the use of a ventriloquist to emphasize her message.
When she was announced as the winner of the Miss Lexington competition, Sharp said she was both honored and excited.
"There were so many other girls that could have walked away with the title. They were all very talented," she said. "But that morning before the pageant, I felt at peace all day. I was shocked when I won."
She said those young women competing in the talent scholarship competition is "like a sisterhood."
"The scholarship money really helps and winning is fun but the best thing is the people you meet," she said. "Through involvement in the pageants I have met the best people and best friends I've ever had. It's good to have that experience to fall back on."
Another plus to the pageant circuit is the access to the public that might be overlooked in other situations.
"Wearing the crown and going out to different places allows you to make a difference," she said. "You have speaking engagements and other things where you can make a difference in the lives of people that you might not have otherwise."
She has seen that pay off already with other titles she has held. On the local front, Sharp has been Miss Laurel County Fair and two years later, was crowned Miss Laurel County Homecoming. She has also worn the crown as Miss Lexington 2016, Miss Danville in 2017 and Miss Heart of the Commonwealth in 2018. She has competed in the Miss Kentucky pageant three previous times.
Sharp looks forward to the preparation for the 2020 Miss Kentucky pageant, primarily due to the directors.
"We have great directors this year and they've become like family too. It's going to be a fun year," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.