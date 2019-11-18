London Sonic General Manager Angela Sutton is pleased to announce results of the 50 cent corndog day held on Halloween, October 31. The London Sonic Drive-In ranked number one in selling the most corndogs in its market area. This market area includes nearly 100 Sonic locations spanning Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan. Sutton would like to thank and acknowledge the London Laurel County community for its support during the corndog event day.
“London’s response to Sonic’s community involvement has been fantastic. I consider it an honor and a great privilege for which we’re very thankful!”, said Sutton. This has been demonstrated by the reaction to the Sonic parade float that has frequented London’s many parades. In particular the Sonic float has been awarded first and second place in past World Chicken Festival Parade along with being honored as “Best Ice Cream & Milkshakes” in 2018 and 2019.
Sutton along with the London Sonic staff extends a big “Thank you!” to London Laurel County for its continued support!
