BOWLING GREEN — Twenty-two Western Kentucky University students are candidates for the 2022 Coming Home King, including a student from London.
Candidates will participate in numerous activities this week, including an interview which was Tuesday (Feb. 15), a volunteer project at Lost River Cave on Thursday (Feb. 17) and a dinner celebration on Saturday (Feb. 19). The king will be crowned Saturday during halftime of Hilltopper Basketball’s game versus Old Dominion. Tipoff is 6 p.m. at Diddle Arena.
WKU students will cast their votes for the Coming Home King on Monday (Feb. 14) via TopNet.
The 2022 Coming Home King Candidates are:
Owen Allison of Bowling Green, the son of Tony Allison and Agnes Keller. He is an Architectural Science major and is sponsored by Omega Phi Alpha.
Blake Barker of Bowling Green, the son of Andy and Anne Barker. He is a Business Management major and Entrepreneurship minor and is sponsored by Alpha Omicron Pi and Kappa Alpha.
Reed Breunig of Springfield, the son of Larry and Pam Breunig. He is a Healthcare Administration major and is sponsored by Phi Mu.
Matthew Brown of Shepherdsville, the son of Ross and Marla Brown. He is a Political Science and History major and an English minor and is sponsored by Kappa Delta.
Braeden Cabrera of Louisville, the son of Alejandro and Kim Cabrera. He is a Business Management major and is sponsored by Chi Omega.
John Downing of Bowling Green, the son of Alex and Kelly Downing. He is an Accounting major and is sponsored by Phi Gamma Delta and Alpha Delta Pi.
Ethan Elliott of Bowling Green, the son of Dr. Randall and Dr. Erin Elliott. He is a Business Administration major and Entrepreneurship minor and is sponsored by Rho Lambda.
Matthew Givens of Greensburg, the son of David Givens and the late Lynne Givens. He is a Sports Management and Finance major and an Economics minor and is sponsored by Sigma Phi Epsilon.
Trey Hardin of Portland, Tennessee, the son of Joey and Nikki Hardin. He is an Accounting major and is sponsored by Alpha Xi Delta and Lambda Chi Alpha.
Zackary Hom of Crestwood, the son of David and Julie Hom. He is a Business Finance major and is sponsored by Sigma Kappa.
Joseph Lewis of Owensboro, the son of Tonya and Stephen Lewis. He is a Meteorology major and is sponsored by Delta Zeta and Student Chapter of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
Miles Newton of Bardstown, the son of BJ and Deanna Newton. He is a Biology major and Chemistry and Marketing minor and is sponsored by WKU Spirit Masters.
Justin Oleynik of Edgewood, the son of Ken and Jeanne Oleynik. He is an Accounting major and Criminology minor and is sponsored by Student Alumni Ambassadors.
Aaron Pfaadt of Louisville, the son of Dennis and Anne Pfaddt. He is a Construction Management major and is sponsored by Pi Kappa Alpha.
Jeremy Rice of London, the son of Charles and Heather Rice. He is a Mechanical Engineering major and is sponsored by WKU Baptist Campus Ministry.
Brenton Ryan of Elizabethtown, the son of Greg and Dana Ryan. He is an Ag Business major and is sponsored by FarmHouse Fraternity.
Justin Smith Jr. of Louisville, the son of Justin Sr. and L'Eugenia Smith. He is a Theatre major and Broadcasting minor and is sponsored by National Pan-Hellenic Council.
Cole Spencer of Louisville. He is a Marketing major and is sponsored by WKU Student Athlete Advising Center.
Noah Thompson of Hodgenville. He is an Accounting major and is sponsored by Phi Delta Theta.
Colin Weaver of Louisville, the son of Brad and Jenna Weaver. He is a Business Economics major and is sponsored by Alpha Gamma Delta.
Cy Whitler of Greenville, the son of Candra Whitler. He is an Exercise Science major and is sponsored by Honors Toppers.
Matthew Wininger of Bowling Green, the son of Dr. Steven and Amy Wininger. He is an International Affairs, Agriculture and Political Science major and is sponsored by WKU Student Government Association.
