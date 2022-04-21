BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Thirty-one Western Kentucky University students have been selected as Spirit Masters for the 2022-23 year, inlcuding Baleigh Noland, a junior from London who is majoring in biology.
Spirit Masters, known as the official student ambassadors of WKU, serve to preserve traditions, strive for excellence and make the spirit of WKU contagious. They do this through service to the university. According to the organization’s mission, Spirit Masters work with each other and WKU officials to extend the spirit of WKU to others so they, too, can understand how “The Spirit Makes the Master.” Spirit Masters were first presented to the University in the spring of 1981.
