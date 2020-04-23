Her voice and musical talent have caught the attention of many local people, but her video got the attention of a music producer from Nashville.
Thus began the journey of London native, 17-year-old Madison Lewis, who was contacted last year and asked to do a preliminary audition for the popular TV show "American Idol" in Nashville - something she never dreamed she would do.
But after three preliminary auditions in Nashville, the teen singer/songwriter was selected as a finalist and took her talent to "American Idol" auditions in Milwaukee, where she received a golden ticket to compete in the show's Hollywood Week in December. Her mother and aunt had traveled with her and when she walked out after her audition with the gold ticket signifying "Hollywood Week," the trio celebrated.
Hollywood Week was a tough challenge for the teenager, where she performed three times before the celebrity judges.
Although Lewis was one of many contestants cut during the final round of the elimination round, she said the experience was one that she would never forget. She performed before celebrity judges Lionel Richie, Katie Perry and Luke Bryan, all of whom she said were very nice.
"You don't actually meet the celebrity judges until you go to Hollywood," she explained. "On the day of my audition, I was the second person to perform. I chose 'Dance Me to the End of Love' by Leonard Cohen."
While Lewis said she thought she'd be extremely nervous, she said the judges were welcoming and eased her anxiety somewhat.
"I went in there completely not knowing anything, because I was the second audition so I didn't get to talk to anyone else before I went in," she said. "I was actually more calm than I thought I'd be because they were so welcoming and so nice. I was really surprised."
She said Katie Perry described her as "mysterious" while Bryan encouraged her to continue her musical career.
"Luke Bryan asked me where I was from and when I told him, he said if he ever heard that I'd quit music, he was going to drive to London, Kentucky and throw a fit," she said.
Richie, on the other hand, was interested in Lewis' songwriting ability and asked her to perform one of her original songs as an unexpected part of her audition. She performed "When You're Gone."
"He was surprised with my songwriting and said he was impressed by how I incorporated different chords in my song," Lewis said. "Then he asked me what my process for writing songs was and we talked about song writing."
Lewis said that conversation with Richie was completely unexpected, and she was honored by his attention in that area.
"He asked me about how I wrote songs and I was shocked," she said. "He has written some of the most classic and iconic lyrics and here he was, asking me about writing songs."
Bryan was the most talkative of the three judges but that is also a procedure used for the auditions.
"Each judge has one contestant that they talk to the most. Luke was the big talker - he loved my guitar playing," she added. "Katie Perry said I was mysterious - I think she was confused by me."
Hollywood Week also pitted contestants together for duet performances. Lewis and her partner chose to perform "Jackson," the duet made popular by Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash. That performance also brought rave reviews from the judges for Lewis' unique style.
"I like to come up with my own version of a song," she said. "They liked how I did the song and asked how long we'd been working on our version. Really, we only worked about an hour on it and the judges said my guitar playing was spectacular."
Although Hollywood Week did have coaches on hand to assist contestants, Lewis said she didn't utilize one during her stay. Nor did she mingle with many of the other contestants.
"They keep everyone who's under 18 together and we didn't really mingle with the other people," she said. "But I still met a ton of contestants - some are in the Top 20 right now. Even though it was a competition, it wasn't really, because everyone worked together. Everyone was so talented and nice."
Lewis got three "Yes" votes from the judges but when the final cut came, she was not one of the top 60 chosen for the televised competition.
The launching of this year's TV series - like most other shows - was postponed while the coronavirus pandemic wrecked havoc across the country, Lewis said she intended to watch the show. One teen in particular stands out to Lewis.
"I watched the show and cheered on Lauren Mascitti," she said. "But after Hawaii, the production was shut down."
Lewis said although she was disappointed that she was eliminated in the final round, she still cherishes the experience.
"They don't give you a reason why you weren't chosen. But I don't know why any of the final round were cut because everyone there was so talented," she explained.
She added that Hollywood Week is very stressful, and isn't what most people perceive it to be.
"You don't have to wear costumes or have your makeup professionally done unless you're picked for the televised show," she said. "The producers want everything filmed but they don't use it all."
Lewis said she never planned to audition for some of today's top talent shows, but that the producer of "American Idol" had reached out to her.
"I wasn't really planning on doing that. I never thought I'd ever do that," she said. "But they were contacting me. I've also been contacted by 'The Voice,' but honestly, I don't think I will try it again."
Lewis, the daughter of Robin and Cecil Lewis, is well known on the local music scene, having performed at London's Thursday Night Live and various other venues in the area. She said her interest in music began early in her childhood because her family is musical.
"I grew up with non-conventional songs. Instead of 'Twinkle Twinkle Little Star,' I was listening to the Beatles," she said. "I started playing piano when I was 4, playing guitar at 9, and wrote my first song when I was 11."
But with the social distancing and cancelled performances in recent months, she is now focusing on her classwork and songwriting.
In fact, since her audition, the family has moved to Nashville so Lewis can further pursue her musical career. She still plans to take classes through Corbin Independent School's KAPPA program and receive her diploma as part of the 2020-2021 class. She plans to attend Belmont College to earn her degree in commercial music with an emphasis on Music Business and a minor in Marketing.
"People ask me why I don't just get a degree in songwriting, but what can you really do with that?" she said. "A degree can't tell you how to write music. So I'm looking at one in commercial music and music business. With a minor in marketing, I will know how to promote my music."
Lewis also hopes to release her second album this year, once things return to normal. At just 14 years old, she released her first album entitled "Back to the Blue." Her latest collection will feature "When You're Gone" and four other new songs she's recently written.
