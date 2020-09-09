The City of London will join other municipalities and groups around the country to participate in National Cleanup Day on September 19.
Last year, more than two million people from coast to coast volunteered to clean up parks, trails, beaches, city streets and open spaces during Cleanup Day. The slogan for 2020 asks, "What would happen if everyone picked up at least one piece of litter on National Cleanup Day?"
In London, the event will begin at 9 a.m. at the London-Laurel County Farmers Market. A limited number of vests, gloves and pickers will be available at the starting point.
Groups may register and participate, but social distancing will be required. Please bring masks to wear during registration and feel free to bring your own gloves if possible.
Please don't be a litter bug and encourage your friends and family to do the same! Don't want to be a part of the organized effort? Feel free to take a stroll down your own road or street and feel free to send us the photos!
During past cleanups in London many families have used the opportunity to bond together to rid the community of unnecessary litter. We encourage families to participate again this year in this worthwhile cause.
To make it a fun and rewarding experience, there will be random prizes and giveaways. Also, lunch vouchers from participating restaurants will be given to everyone who completes the cleanup from 9:00a.m.-12:00p.m.
To register your family or group, email londonkytourism@gmail. com, or call 606-330-0501.
We hope you can join us for National Cleanup Day 2020! Thank you to your service to London and Laurel County!
