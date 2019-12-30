London is inviting everyone to ring in a new decade with a party on Main Street on December 31 that will resemble Times Square in New York City.
The second-annual New Year’s Eve Extravaganza will be a miniature version of Times Square when, at the stroke of midnight, a ball is dropped from a 100-ft. crane in the Broad Street parking lot to ring in 2020 and a new decade.
Before and after the ball drops, guests will celebrate the event by singing and dancing to live and recorded music, while enjoying a wide variety of food and spirits from the many vendors who plan to participate.
The New Year’s Eve Extravaganza is sponsored by City of London Tourism and Wildcat Harley-Davidson so that local residents don’t have to travel out of town to ring in the new year. And, it’s a whole lot of fun.
During the inaugural event last year, thousands of people poured onto Main Street to watch the ball drop. This year, additional lights have been added to the ball and Pyro Shows from Lafollette, Tennessee, will light up the celebration even more with a pyrotechnical show.
Main Street will be blocked from Fifth to Ninth Streets for the extravaganza, which will begin at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31. A tent will be set up on Main and warming stations will be scattered throughout the area.
The weather forecast is projecting clear skies with a temperature in the low 30s for New Year’s Eve.
Guests can dance and sing along with the high-energy sounds of Pink Cadillac from Nashville, Tennessee. The band put on an amazing show at Red, White and Boom in London during the July 4th celebration last summer.
Pink Cadillac is Nashville's party funk, rock, rhythm and blues soul dance band featuring a smoking rhythm and horn section, topped off with powerhouse choreographed female vocalists and a soulful male lead vocalist that promises to shake you out of your shoes.
In between sets, DJ Larry Lee with SoundWave Mobile Disc Jockey will keep the crowd moving with dance hits from the ’90s to today.
Food and beverage vendors include The Abbey, Old Town Grill, Handlebar Nate’s, Durham’s Pit Barbecue, King’s Kettle Korn, Sacred Grounds Coffee, West 6th Brewery and Dreaming Creek Brewery.
For the kids, Kendra’s Rainbow Ice will provide cotton candy and Finley’s Fun Center will sell lighted novelties.
The London Police Department will patrol the event to make sure everyone is safe and has a great time. Also, limo service will be available to and from the event.
For more information, contact Brittany Cradic at City of London Tourism at 606-864-7777.
