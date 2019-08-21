The London Tourism and Convention Commission convened Monday evening to discuss numerous items, including a shade structure for the London Town Center project, funding for air conditioning maintenance in the Laurel London County Optimist Club, the S3DA archery tournament and a 30-foot electric Christmas tree to display during the holiday season.
During last month's meeting, the bid received for a shade structure in the Town Center — a 32x34 fabric tarp held at least 10 feet from the ground by poles from USA Shade at $33,488 — was rejected due to durability concerns.
"David Zawko, who is a Laurel County resident that works with Deco Architects, has put together a proposal to design something that you all want," said Chris Robinson, executive director of the London Tourism Commission. "It was evident that you wanted a hard shell structure that looked like a pavilion but can be artistic at the same time. The architectural fees for that would be $8,000 — $5,000 for the shade pavilion, $3,000 for the bandshell. All of that can be designed to match the bathroom, so it could be all cohesive."
Additionally, the structure can be built on-site after the completion of the town center. The London Tourism and Convention Commission will consider the proposal and take action in a future meeting.
The Optimist Club, approximately a 20-year-old facility, needs to replace its air conditioning units, Robinson reported. The Optimist Club was asking for $25,000 for general funds, which will be spent on a substantial AC unit.
"We supported the Optimist Club's [hardwood] flooring last year. We have money in the budget to support sports facilities for this fiscal year," he said. The Commission agreed to provide funding, covering half the money along with Fiscal Court.
The S3DA (Scholastic 3-D Archery) tournament, which is held in Laurel County every year at the end of May until the beginning of June, was in need of $18,000 to put the event together. Robinson received statistics from a representative of the event to show its economic impact.
"This year's S3DA event in Metropolis, Illinois, they had 873 shooters from 18 states," said Robinson. "S3DA has a bigger following with youth. When you have youth shooting, as you all know, grandparents/parents fall in. So their economic impact in Metropolis, Illinois was around $400,000." The Tourism Commission agreed to split funding with County Tourism for the event in London.
Tish Rudder, director of the London Community Center, discussed with the commission a potential acquisition of a 34-foot electrical Christmas tree to display in town during the holiday season, following Thanksgiving weekend. The tree is capable of displaying different images and patterns through its lighting system and can play various songs throughout the day.
According to Rudder, a similar tree can be found on display in Dollywood during the holidays. This tree would cost around $85,000, with $1,300 for shipping. The commission agreed to decide on a motion in a later meeting after looking into the tree.
In other actions, the London Tourism and Convention Commission:
— Heard an update from Parks and Recreation Director Mackey Williams. He said that wooden-supported swing sets in the Rotary Park have been replaced with metal-supported swing sets. Three additional adult swings were added since last month. Meanwhile, the design process for a frisbee golf course in Veterans Park began last Friday. Williams predicts the course to take no longer than 10 weeks to finish.
— Heard an update from London Downtown Director Brittany Cradic who confirmed that bands have been booked for Arts and Eats which will be held on the first two Thursdays in September and October at the London-Laurel Farmer's Market from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. She also mentioned that a band has been booked for this year's New Year's Bash and that the London Downtown board is looking into a bigger ball to use during the midnight ball drop.
— Heard from Mayor Troy Rudder, who along with Alexander and Associates Outpatient Therapy, is looking into equipping the city's park playgrounds with sensory playground equipment for children with autism. He said this equipment uses textures that can help kids with autism feel calm and can be incorporated into pre-existing playgrounds to prevent segregation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.