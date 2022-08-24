Upcoming events were the majority of issues discussed at last week’s meeting of the London Tourism Commission.
Commissioners agreed to sponsor one table for the Fireman’s Ball, which was held on Saturday, August 20. The ball was held as a fundraiser for the London Fire Department, which is celebrating its 100th year. The sponsorship was $500 — which passed unanimously.
The Town Center concerts will wind down next month — but with two concerts on September 3 and September 10. Local bands will headline those shows, which are being held on Saturday rather than the usual Friday night shows.
“We changed the dates to Saturday since school started and it’s hard for people to come out on Fridays,” said Chris Robinson, executive director of the city tourism commission.
Robinson also announced National Cleanup Day on Saturday, September 20 — ironically the weekend before the annual World Chicken Festival kicks off. Robinson said teams and individuals may register for the event. The downtown festival will kick off September 22 and continue through September 25.
September 23 and 24 will bring an archery tournament to the fairgrounds property, with Union College requesting the use of the area. Robinson said over 350 contestants and spectators would come from eight states, and requested use of the pavilion and bathrooms during their competition.
The Christmas tree at Town Center Park also came under discussion. Robinson said a base for the tree was needed to keep it in top notch shape — at a cost ranging between $14,000 and $16,000.
“We’re asking for a drum base that will lift the tree up about four feet. It will keep the people off of it (tree) and keep it out of the grass and mud,” he explained.
Commissioners voted unanimously to purchase the addition for the tree.
Robinson also announced that he and other tourism members would be attending the Kentucky State Fair to represent Laurel County. The representatives include Chamber of Commerce members and city and county tourism officials to showcase Laurel County’s many attributes. The Kentucky State Fair kicked off on August 18 and continues until August 28. Robinson said this is the first time a Laurel County display has appeared since 2019.
Robinson also announced Honey Bun Day, set for October 9 at Farmer’s Market. With Flowers Bakery being the largest producer of honey buns, the idea for eating honey buns for the World Book of Records has long been discussed but has never come to fruition. Robinson said this year the effort will be attempted for that designation. The honey bun eating contest will not be to see who can eat the most honey buns, but rather to break the record on the number of people eating a honey bun at the same time.
Patriot Day, September 11, will also bring an event to the London area. Falling on Sunday, the honoring of the nation’s first responders — with a focus on local personnel — will pay tribute to the sacrifices of those who serve others regardless of the dangers involved. Robinson said the event will be held at the fairgrounds property off KY 229.
The renovation of the shelters in the lower section of the Levi Jackson Park also came under discussion during last week’s meeting. With designs for the new shelter area already being submitted, commissioners voted to advertise for the shelter project as well as separate bids for the playground area. The design offers two shelters with fire pits at each, bathrooms and additional parking while the playground area offers more modern and safe equipment.
Parks Director Mackey Williams announced that the Whitley Branch Veterans Park will host a disc golf tournament on November 5. The installation of the disc golf course has brought in teams from across the region for tournaments, proving it successful among those involved with that sport.
Williams also requested a pay increase for a city park employee Glenn Chesnut, who does excavation work for the park. Williams suggested a pay increase from $18 an hour to $24.02. Commissioner Kelly Greene questioned whether the suggested pay was in line with the pay grade scale suggested by the state.
“We hope to put him in a supervisory position. That way, Steven (Holt, Park Manager) and I can focus on other things with the park,” Williams replied.
Commissioners then voted to approve the new pay rate.
Holt then updated commissioners on some activities and plans for the park area.
“We’ve got Camp Spook planned and we’re going to keep Treetop Adventures open until later in the fall,” Holt said. “We are cutting back the pool hours.”
Holt also said the reservation system for the campground was working successfully.
“We’ve had 246 reservations made online, as recorded by park staff,” Holt said.
London Community Center Director Brittany Cradic also reported that the facility was fully booked for weekends for the remainder of the year. She added that the interior of the community center would be painted in September.
