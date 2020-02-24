London Tourism Commission honors volunteers

The London City Tourism and Convention Commission took care of a laundry list of items on last week as the commission discussed the 11th annual Carolyn Marcum Lackey Golf Scramble, progress on the stage area of the London Town Center and the swimming pool at Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park. In addition, four individuals were recognized for their volunteer work during the 2019 New Year's Eve Bash.
Wes Benge, Travis Farris and Larry Lee all received a placard naming each a City of London Volunteer of the year. Chris Minton was also named, however, he was unable to attend Tuesday's meeting.
"These volunteers put in a lot of hours in the cold, wind and the rain," said Brittany Cradic, co-director of London Tourism. "There's no way we could have pulled off the New Year's Eve event without these guys."
Following was a sponsorship request from the Rotary Club of London and Come-Unity Cooperative Care (CCC). Derrick Dean, the assistant governor for the Rotary Clubs of London, Pineville and Corbin, and Linda Lipps, the executive director of CCC, requested the Tourism Commission to sponsor the upcoming 11th annual Carolyn Marcum Lackey Golf Scramble.
The yearly golfing event takes place at the London Country Club on May 8. It honors Carolyne Lackey, who was a local businesswoman and the late wife of Tom Lackey.
"The proceeds will be split between the two organizations, CCC and Rotary," explained Lipps. "At CCC, we use the money to buy the food for the food pantry that goes out to 450 households in the county."
"On the Rotary side, we help a lot of the organizations we help financially," Dean added. "Shriners, the Backpack Program, 4H, Shop with a Cop, Redbud Ride. We also give college scholarships to local high school students and there is a school dictionary project where we give a dictionary to every third-grader in the county."
It was asked that the commission sponsor the event for $1,500. Commission members agreed to make a decision on the potential sponsorship during March's meeting.
"As you all know, the stage area in the Town Center is progressing," said Chris Robinson, co-director of the London Tourism Commission. "David Zawko with Deco Architects has designed a simple backdrop to the stage that blends in with everything else and is as simple and cost-effective as he thought he could make it. It has two 6-foot doors so you have plenty of clearance to get things in and out of the road behind it."
The double-doors are designed to look similar to the fencing in front of the bathroom doors. Instead of wood, however, the doors will be made of steel to prevent warping. These doors could swing and secure 180 degrees both inwards and outwards. According to Robinson, the cost of the wall backdrop under the stage is $13,600 and the cost of the fencing along the back of the walls is $4,000.
The Commission agreed to move forward with the installation of the double-doors on the stage backdrop.
Joey Engle, superintendent of Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park, reported on park financials. He said that $11,000 would be needed to get new pool furniture, such as seats.
According to Engle, the old pool furniture was in disrepair and in need of replacement. Upkeep for the pool slide, Engle said, would cost $20,000. Additionally, lifeguards need to be hired and the pool drains need to be replaced to keep up with safety regulations.
The commission tasked Engle with looking into vendors who offer these items. Bidding will be discussed in a later meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.