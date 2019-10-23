The London Tourism and Convention Commission approved a bid for the removal of 10 dead trees in Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park. According to Park Director Joey Engle, there are a handful of withering trees between the campground and the park's museum. The trees could fall over, posing a safety hazard.
Sowder's Tree Service won the bid, offering tree removal at approximately $600 per tree and $100 for stump removal. Spencer's Tree Service provided a lower bid at $350 per tree and $100 per stump, but the bid was rejected because the city would need to pay an additional cost for the business to rent a stump remover. The cost of this rental was not outlined in the bid. Sowder's Tree Service, on the other hand, already has all the equipment.
While the agreement covers 10 trees, the number of dead trees in the park may exceed that amount. With an unknown number of decrepit trees, the commission agreed to set the limit to 10 and to discuss the matter again if further removal service is necessary.
Tish Rudder, director of the London Community Center, asked if the dead trees will be replaced following removal. Engle said that he wants to replant a tree for every tree removed. He noted that this topic would have to be discussed in a future commission meeting, as the species and age of the trees, as well as a budget for the operation, needs to be decided.
Following the acceptance of the tree removal bid, Engle mentioned the topic of increased security within Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park. He was approached with an offer from L4 Security, giving a rate for an officer to guard the park full time.
The security firm will provide the officer with a vehicle, and if more security is needed for certain events, they will send in more officers during the even when notified. Engle said the park's current security officer is doing a great job, but more manpower may be necessary.
Engle will work on an agreement between Levi Jackson and L4 Security. That agreement will be discussed in a later commission meeting.
