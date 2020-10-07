Trick or treating will take place in the city on Halloween, as regularly scheduled in previous years.
London Mayor Troy Rudder said during a discussion at Monday's meeting of the London City Council that an ordinance had been passed several years ago setting the candy-collecting event on Halloween. The exception is when Halloween falls on a Sunday, which would move the trick-or-treating to the Saturday before.
Trick-or-treating hours will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. within city limits.
Rudder added that the concerns of COVID-19 might be a factor in those who participate in this year's event.
"It is a city ordinance that we have trick or treating on Halloween," he explained. "It will be up to the parents whether they want their children to go out, and if a person doesn't want to hand out candy, then they need to leave their porch light off."
The porch light is the indicator whether that particular residence is handing out the October 31 goodies.
Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield said the county policy for trick-or-treating coincides with the city's ordinance, although the event for the county has not yet been approved by magistrates. The Laurel County Fiscal Court's regular monthly meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 22 at 9:30 a.m. in the Laurel County Courthouse's Third Floor Conference Room. Westerfield said that the county would follow the same guidelines as the city for the annual trick-or-treating event on Halloween, with hours being 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The annual Boo on Main in downtown London, regularly set for late October, was previously canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. London Tourism Executive Director Chris Robinson said the event would be "nearly impossible" to comply with social distancing regulations and suggested that the money budgeted for Boo on Main be used to decorate Town Center for fall scenery that is also a drawing for family and individual seasonal photos. Tourism commissioners approved that suggestion, and Robinson said on Monday evening that the decorating the area would begin next week.
