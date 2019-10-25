A London trucking company named in a lawsuit from a 2015 accident in southern Tennessee that killed six people and injured several others has filed for bankruptcy.
The bankruptcy case was filed on October 1 on behalf of Cool Runnings Express Inc. by London attorney, Aaron Hostettler. Documents filed with the petition list the company's assets over $100,000 but its liabilities as $1 million to $5 million.
Part of that liability is a lawsuit filed by a family who was injured in a crash on Interstate 75 outside Chattanooga, Tennessee, on June 25, 2015. Benjamin Scott Brewer of London was the driver of a truck owned by Cool Runnings Express Inc., based in London and owned by Billy Sizemore.
The lawsuit, filed in May 2018 by Travis and Tina Close and their two children, outlines the circumstances of the accident in which Brewer was operating a tractor trailer truck that struck vehicles that were stopped for road construction. The lawsuit was filed in United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee and requests a monetary award "not to exceed the sum of $3.5 million on behalf of Tina Close, Travis Close individually and on behalf of their children."
The Close family were one of those traveling north on I-75 near Exit 11 just north of Chattanooga that was slowing and/or stopped for the construction. Brewer, who had been on the clock for over 50 hours and was found to have methamphetamine in his system, came upon the stalled traffic and although he attempted to stop, failed to do so and crashed into several vehicles.
One of those vehicles burst into flames, killing all occupants. In total, six people died from the crash. Brewer stood trial and was found guilty of six counts of vehicular homicide and four counts of reckless aggravated assault. He is currently serving his sentence in a Pikeville, Tennessee prison.
The lawsuit states that Cool Runnings Express was responsible for not checking Brewer's driving record and requiring him to stay on the clock for 50 hours, thus violating federal safety regulations. Brewer had two delays in leaving London on the morning of June 24 with necessary repairs, according to the lawsuit.
"Following the fatal crash, the Cool Runnings tractor-trailer was found to have multiple safety equipment violations," the lawsuit states. "Had Cool Runnings conducted a five year investigation, it would have found that (Brewer) was a significant crash risk, a dangerous driver and a reckless driver."
The lawsuit continues to outline Brewer's driving history that includes involvement in four commercial vehicle wrecks on Feb. 25, 2011, February 26, 2011, July 22, 2013 and February 25, 2015.
Brewer also had other wrecks not in a commercial vehicle on Nov. 23, 2011, Dec. 12, 2012 and April 4, 2013. That, the lawsuit states, would have been deemed not acceptable to hire Brewer to drive for Cool Runnings and their failure to do so, as well as being the agent for whom Brewer worked, makes the trucking company liable for damages.
Brewer left London on June 22, 2015 en route to Haines City, Florida. But he experienced some operational functions on the tractor-trailer and had to wait for repairs. Another operational problem with the truck's air compressor resulted in another delay, for which Cool Runnings did not reschedule the delivery to Florida. The wait for the repairs on the vehicle counted as Brewer's driving hours which fall under the federal safety regulations jurisdiction. From the time Brewer first attempted to leave London en route for Florida until the time of the crash on June 25, Brewer had been on the clock for over 50 hours.
The lawsuit outlines numerous violations of Cool Runnings Express and Brewer as the operator of the semi truck, including hours of service, safety regulations violations, excessive speed and other violations. It also claims that Cool Runnings failed to provide a second driver to relieve Brewer during the delivery to Florida. In fact, Brewer was involved in a minor crash while in Florida on June 24 in which he sideswiped another semi truck in Wildwood, Florida. After a safety check of the two vehicles, Brewer continued on to Haines City without resting - constituting a 45-hour consecutive "on duty" trip.
It was on the return trip when the accident occurred - a situation in which the Close family lawsuit claims is the responsibility of the trucking company's failure to provide a backup driver or reschedule the delivery to Florida.
"When approaching the stopped traffic in the construction zone, Defendant Brewer, while suffering from fatigue (and while under the influence of an illegal stimulant), attempted to stop the Defendant Cool Runnings tractor-trailer but was unable to stop," the lawsuit continues.
The long hours that Brewer reported being on duty exceeds the federal guidelines for commercial vehicle operation and thereby makes the trucking company liable for physical and emotional damages to the Close family.
