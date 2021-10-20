Offering a commodity that the Laurel community needs was the goal of owners of the newly opened London Vendors Market.
And that's the goal they achieved with the renovation at the former Vineyard Church site in Carnaby Square.
London Vendors Market held a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week to celebrate their grand opening, joined by local leaders and dignitaries for the event.
Co-owner Shannon Melton said the four owners looked at the former Rite Aid store adjoining the strip mall businesses, but decided to go with the larger area. That proved to be the right choice - Melton said all the booths in the larger market were filled and a waiting list was created from the huge interest in the new facility.
"We wanted to offer something that London needed and this was a need," he said.
The store offers many local crafters and collectors to display their goods for sale.
The booths offer a variety of unique, antique and collectible items as well as some deals for bargain hunters in the area. Christmas, Halloween and home decor, tools, clothing, shoes, purses, wreaths and floral offerings, toys and furniture are all available in the four sectioned rows.
London Vendors Market is open from 9 a.m. to 6. p.m. daily.
