The 30th annual Christmas on Main brought out a large crowd on Friday evening to participate in the many facets of the downtown celebration. The highlight was the Randy Smith Christmas on Main Parade. The hour-long show brought out a variety of participants, ranging from themed lighted floats to messages reminders of the true meaning of the season. The parade also featured local sports teams and their accomplishments over the past school year, the Shriners’ mini trucks, vintage vehicles and title winners of local pageants as well as first responder vehicles decorated with colored lights to commemorate the Christmas season. |
Photos by Nita Johnson
