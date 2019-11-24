A London woman died Saturday after a two-vehicle crash in London.
Cheryl McCracken, 52, was pronounced dead at St. Joseph Hospital London.
Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported that the crash occurred at about 2:41 p.m. Saturday on US 25.
Laurel County Sheriff's Major Chuck Johnson who was investigating the crash said the silver Ford car driven by McCracken was traveling southbound on US 25 when it lost control on the wet roadway surface and slid around backwards, striking a northbound gray Jeep Liberty in the front end.
Dorsey J. King II, age 48, of Corbin, the driver of the Jeep Liberty, was treated at St. Joseph Hospital London for injuries. A female adult passenger and a child both in the Jeep Liberty were also treated for possible injuries at St. Joseph Hospital London.
Assisting at the scene of the crash for Laurel County Sheriff's Office were Deputy Brent France, Deputy Allen Turner, Deputy Jamie Etherton and Deputy James Fox. Also assisting at the scene was Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, London Laurel Rescue Squad, Lily Volunteer Fire Department and the Laurel County Coroner's office.
