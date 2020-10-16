A London woman was ordered to serve 179 days in jail after she was found in possession of methamphetamine in a Laurel County courtroom on Tuesday.
Kelly Stillings, 34, of Taylor Circle Drive in London, was taken into custody by Court Security Officer Judy Morgan and Bailiff Paige Vanhook around 10 a.m. after it was discovered that Stillings was in possession of suspected methamphetamine while inside a courtroom.
Stillings was charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine - her second offense. She was ordered in direct contempt of court and sentenced to serve the jail time listed above. She is scheduled for an arraignment hearing Wednesday in Laurel District Court.
