It started five years ago in August when a family in need captured the heart of Hannah Brown.
Brown, 30, of London, is an insurance agent at the Stan Owens Kentucky Farm Bureau Office. She also teaches a Wednesday night class at her church. She didn’t know it at the time, but making the decision to provide Christmas for one family in need would become the catalyst for an annual toy drive.
Brown, along with fellow teacher Houston Ray, stepped up to the call and provided Christmas for a family that year and Brown hasn’t looked back.
In the beginning she said she was instantly humbled by God after she felt really proud of herself for thinking how the children were really going to love all the things she had bought for them and what great deals she had gotten on the toys.
“This is what you’re called to. You’re supposed to be the hands and feet of me. Don’t be proud, you need to be doing more,” Brown said of what she felt God was telling her.
With much prayer, Brown decided on a Christmas toy drive.
Every year, Brown provides for five families from every elementary school in Laurel County. One year she provided for 13 children in one family alone. She works alongside the family resource centers in each school and can’t say enough good things about them.
It is really important to Brown that she gets the child’s interest. She wants every child to have both what they want and need.
“I want them to get something that they like and enjoy,” said Brown.
Brown who refers to herself as a little town girl, starts planning for the event in August. She doesn’t get to see the children open the gifts and doesn’t get to know the families, but she prays over every single toy, blanket and book before it leaves her.
“I don’t know if these gifts are going to be from Santa, Mom, Dad, a grandparent or where they will be opened,” added Brown.
Brown said her favorite story within this toy drive is when a woman came to her office and donated a $100 bill. Brown said the woman didn’t want any credit but she did want Brown to know that several years ago she had just moved to the area and had to ask for help and was embarrassed, but she received help and is very thankful.
Brown has been collecting toys for families in need for five years now and this year alone she has over 200 toys. Local businesses I’m So Fancy, The London and Gypsy James Boutique have all donated to the toy drive.
“I pray the Lord uses the gifts to bring happiness but also to bring families closer to Jesus,” Brown added.
If anyone would like to donate they can contact Brown at the Stan Owens Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance office at (606) 864-2107 or on her social media. She is accepting toys, monetary donations, wrapping paper and tape.
Donations need to be made before December 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.