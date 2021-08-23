London woman indicted by Laurel grand jury for arson, attempted murder

LONDON — A Laurel County grand jury indicted a London woman for first-degree arson and attempted murder among other charges for an incident that occurred on July 5.
Sheena D. Johnson, 37, is facing the arson and attempted murder charges as well as resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct and first-degree persistent felony offender after police say she attempted to burn down a home with a person still inside the residence.
Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Brent France along with Deputy Marcus Stigall arrested Johnson off Ray Johnson Road at approximately 8:43 p.m. July 5.
Deputies said they received a call stating Johnson had set a mobile home on fire and had ran back to her neighboring residence.
“Upon my arrival I located heavy smoke coming from a residence,” wrote Deputy France in a uniform citation.
France wrote that he then observed Johnson exiting the residence saying she “hadn’t done a [expletive] thing wrong.” France says he then asked Johnson to sit in the back of his cruiser, but that Johnson replied that she “wasn’t [expletive] sitting anywhere.”
France reported that Johnson continued to be irate and that when he told her that she had been arrested, Johnson attempted to pull away from him and refused to give him her hands so that he could place handcuffs on her.
France says that after a “short scuffle” he was eventually able to place the handcuffs on Johnson and she was placed in the back of his patrol car.
France wrote that he then spoke with the victim who was asleep inside the residence when Johnson started the fire in a bedroom. He says the victim told him that she had woken up to the smell of smoke and had trouble breathing.
France reported in the citation that the victim then stepped outside and observed Johnson standing in her yard. France said the victim asked Johnson why she had set their home on fire, and Johnson replied, “Why not?”
The victim’s daughter told France that Johnson had told her that she wanted to “cleanse this place” starting with the victim’s home. She also told Deputy France that Johnson had attempted to set someone else’s house on fire four days prior to this incident.
The victim was later transported from the scene by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to a local hospital due to being exposed to heavy smoke caused by the fire.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury. It is not an admission of guilt or a conviction.
Staff Writer Jarrod Mills contributed to this article.
