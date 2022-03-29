A Laurel woman died early Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Lexington.
Morgan Powell, 26, was traveling in a vehicle along Versailles Road near Westmorland Road early Sunday morning when the vehicle collided with another vehicle.
Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn said that Powell was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others in the same vehicle as Powell and the driver of the other vehicle were all taken for medical treatment after the accident. None had life-threatening injuries.
Powell was a 2014 graduate of South Laurel High School and was employed at a Kroger store.
Family and friends gathered on Monday evening at the Laurel Lake Spillway for a balloon release to honor Powell's life.
Fusion Restaurant off Hal Rogers Parkway is also honoring Powell this weekend. Their post offers "All Day and All Night Specials" on Saturday, April 2. Those include $3 drink specials and a $6 price for pulled pork sandwich and mac-n-cheese. A $5 door donation is being collected to help the family during this time of loss.
