Opening 17 years ago, London Women's Care offered OB/GYN services with a staff of 10-15 people.
The medical facility expanded its services, adding internal medicine practice for men and women, and occupying the upper level of the medical facility off Meyers Baker Road.
Expansion took place again in 2013, with the addition of family practice to include men, women, and children and eventually moving several doctors' offices to the lower level. In 2016, LWC once again expanded services adding pediatrics and behavioral health services and occupying almost all of the Meyers Baker road facility.
More growth and need of additional services has now sent more physicians to the former Heart Doctors facility that faces West Fifth Street with a covered breezeway connecting the two buildings and solidifying London Women's Care to the entire medical plaza.
The latest expansion into the larger two story building was celebrated last week with an official ribbon cutting ceremony. The new facility will offer general medical and pediatrics while the upper level will house dentistry services for children and adults.
Now with approximately 150 employees, London Women's Care continues its mission to provide needed healthcare services to the community, offering the highest quality care without the long drive to other cities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.