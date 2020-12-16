A dream came to fruition recently for members of London's First Baptist Church - but a dream that will benefit the entire community in uncountable ways.
Community members gathered last week for the ribbon cutting ceremony for their new Youth Ministry wing. Pastor Dr. Gregg Curtis said the new wing was a "vision" of the church to minister to the younger members of the community by offering a safe and secure place for them to gather.
"The church wanted to offer a special place for children and youth. In October, we held a special offering and today we are cutting the ribbon for this addition," Curtis said. "We are building on the heritage and tradition of the generation before us and we will hand that to the generation after us."
Curtis said the special area for youth is vital in today's society, especially with all the turmoil in the world today.
"The need in this day and hour is critical. People need to hear what God has to say," he continued. "This building is a tool to reach lives and make a difference in lives."
The new wing features a playground area for children in the front, offset by a large community area that can also serve as a multi-purpose room. Several smaller meeting rooms will allow for groups and activities for that age group.
The lower level of the new wing is more teen oriented - with a cafe area where conversation can be offset with refreshment. Meeting rooms are also offered in the lower section, but a larger room hosts a stage, lighting and sound equipment that can be utilized for live music or productions. Curtis and other church members said the area is not just restricted to church members, but can be used by the public for gatherings as well.
"This is a place for the youth of this community to come and hang out. They need a safe place to be, to be with their friends and learn about what the Bible has to say to them," he continued. "But we welcome the community to come in and utilize this facility as well."
While the concept of a special wing for youth is something new to the area, it is a special accomplishment for organizations such as Kentucky's Main Street program and London Downtown.
Daniel Carmack, board member with London Downtown, said the investment by the church into expanding and offering new services was one of the most prominent efforts in the state.
"Kentucky's Main Street program wants reports when organizations invest or build," he explained. "This is the largest project of any business downtown in the state, especially a non-profit - private money spent on revitalization."
Carmack, who is also on the London City Council, said the new addition to the church is a plus for the city.
"For the city, this is a big positive. This helps us with the quality of life for the people in the city and county," he said. "Pastor Curtis said this addition is for the community and can be used by civic groups so it's a win-win for all of us."
After much planning, the church held a giving campaign last October that brought in a generous amount of funds to go directly to the building of the new youth wing.
Former youth pastor Zach Caldwell recalled how the youth had to fight for space and faced many challenges when they met. This new building gives the youth in the community a place to come, make their own, and be poured into by church leaders alongside their peers.
Moving forward in the new space, current youth pastor Caleb Wigginton hopes for this project to be a blessing to the church and the community.
"It will be a safe place for students," he said. "A place of growth, encouragement, love and discipleship... a place where students learn to serve - to be the hands and feet of Jesus to a world hungry for the truth."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.