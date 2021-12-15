London residents can expect better quality water than in the past, thanks to the relining and mixing system recently installed in its main water supply.
Officials with the London Utility Commission hosted an open house on Tuesday, Dec. 7 to allow the public to see the upgrades to the 2.5 million gallon tank that sits atop the hill on West Fifth Street. Jason Sensabaugh said the renovation was due to an examination of the water tower in 2019 that showed the facility needed upgrades.
"The coating on the inside of the tank was peeling off and was comprising the water quality," Sensabaugh said. "We got bids from Wet or Dry tank inspection and they installed the new lining and a mixing system."
Sensabaugh said the access of water to the tank was damaging the tank, which required the entire 2.5 million gallon tank undergo abrasive blasting to remove the old coating. The new coating, which is thicker, was then applied.
The renovation also included installation of a mixing system, which is becoming more and more common, especially in large tanks. The mixing system can assist water companies in maintaining the water quality by using fewer disinfection chemicals and thus improving the water quality for consumers. This has also proven cost effective, as the mixing system in the Fifth Street tank utilizes the power of water in the system, eliminating any outside power sources.
While the Fifth Street water tank is the largest in the range of the London Utility Commission, four other tanks also serve the London area. Sensabaugh said the other tanks will soon feature a similar mixing system.
"We're always trying to improve the water quality for our customers," he said.
