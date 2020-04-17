Regardless of the situation in which you met him, R.C. Walker usually had a big smile and welcoming demeanor to everyone he met. As the news of his passing circulated on Thursday morning, there was a profound sense of loss to the community as a whole.
R. C. (Reuben Curtis) Walker passed away on Wednesday, April 16 at the Jackson County Nursing Home. He was just two weeks away from his 86th birthday and died from complications of the coronavirus.
Walker had a long career of public service, beginning when he began working at a funeral home at age 16. He was part owner of Bowling-Walker Funeral Home for many years, then later worked for Laurel Funeral Home and House Funeral Home, serving as a funeral director until 1989.
Walker's legacy leaves a long history of public service. He was deputy chief of the London City Fire Department for many years and also served in the U.S. Army National Guard. He is credited as one of the founding fathers of the Laurel County Fire Department in 1962, serving as chief until 1979. In 1994, he rejoined the London City Fire Department and also served as deputy chief of the London-Laurel Rescue Squad.
Walker had four children - including two of his three sons - Stewart and Steve - who followed his example of public service and business owners in their hometown.
“He impacted so many lives in so many different ways. I don’t know if you could even begin to know what he had done,” Steve Walker said, adding, “He volunteered all his life for the community and that was just his nature -- he didn’t think twice about it.”
Larry Vanhook, former London City Fire chief and Rescue Squad chief, said Walker was the influence that drew him into public service.
"R.C. is the one who got me into the fire and rescue business," Vanhook said. "I started out in 1973 and 1974, back in the days when he was part owner of Bowling Walker Funeral Home. Then the city fire department did a lot of firefighting in the county too and he is credited for organizing the county fire department."
Vanhook said he recalled the first fire he responded to where Walker was present.
"The fire was at Cardinal Motel where Tincher-Williams is now. R.C. was at the funeral home that day and he and Wilson Rawlings, who was also in the funeral home business, would come to the fires with their suits on from the funeral home," Vanhook said. "The smoke would turn their white shirts completely black, but they would both just go back to the funeral home and change their shirts."
In the 1970s, funeral homes also operated the ambulance service and Vanhook said those were challenging days.
"There was no rotation, so it was whichever ambulance got to the scene first got the job," he said. "I was riding with R.C. once and we got behind another ambulance. I asked him if he was going to pass that ambulance and he said no. But when we got to the scene, he pulled up behind the other ambulance so close they couldn't open their back doors. R.C. just got out his stretcher and loaded the person up!"
Walker also worked with the rescue squad, where Vanhook joined him, along with Wilson Rawlings, who was a businessman and then city fire chief and member of the rescue squad.
"He was one of the best fire chiefs ever," Vanhook added. "We were good friends and he was one of the best. He will be missed."
But his public service didn't end with just the fire and rescue business. Walker also served as Laurel County Jailer for four years, after serving as Deputy Jailer for one year prior. He also was elected as Laurel County Coroner and served eight years in that capacity.
Laurel County Rescue Squad Chief John Allen said that Walker was instrumental in the community in various aspects.
"We are all saddened to hear of R.C.'s passing," Allen said. "He served as assistant chief for many years. He's done a lot for the rescue squad and for the community."
Due to the restrictions on large group gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, funeral services for Walker will be private. Anyone wishing to express their condolences can visit the Bowling Funeral Home website.
Magen Zawko, Public Affairs Officer for the London City Police, contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.