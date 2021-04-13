His laughter would echo in whatever room or area he occupied, despite displaying a "take charge" disposition when necessary.
That is what the friends and family of Bruce Yandell will miss as they pay their tributes to the long-time public servant who passed away on Saturday, April 10.
Yandell was a well-known name within the city and county, having served on the London City Council for several years and was currently chair of the City Planning and Zoning Commission and the Zoning Adjustment Board. He was also one of the first members of the World Chicken Festival board, where he served as president for 10 years. After stepping down as president, he continued to serve on the board.
London Mayor Troy Rudder served with Yandell on city council and worked with the Planning and Zoning Commission in his role as mayor. Rudder said Yandell's death was an emotional loss for him personally as well as professionally.
"I am deeply saddened at the loss of my friend, Bruce Yandell," Rudder said.
"We also were members of the same Church. I will miss those many days that he would drop by my office just to 'catch up'. My condolences to his family and his many friends. London has experienced a great loss," he added.
Yandell and his wife Judy were involved in their church, First Baptist Church of London, where Yandell was a deacon. Pastor Dr. Gregg Curtis had kind words to say of Yandell since meeting him when he accepted the pastorship at the church.
"I met Bruce nearly four years ago when I became senior pastor at First Baptist London," Curtis said. "Bruce has been a part of this church family since he was a young boy, and has served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, committee member, and also has acted as our moderator for more than 30 years. But on most Sunday mornings you would find Bruce in the kitchen, welcoming members with a warm cup of coffee. I know he will be greatly missed.”
Yandell spent his younger years in London, graduating from London High School and attended Sue Bennett College and Georgetown College before graduating from Cumberland College with a degree in Business Administration. He served in the U.S. Army for three years as a medic, then pursued careers in insurance and pharmaceutical sales.
Several Facebook posts credited Yandell as a loving husband and father of three daughters, as well as nine grandchildren. He is remembered as a dedicated and concerned citizen of the city of London who took his concern to be a public servant.
