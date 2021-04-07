It's a spry man who greets visitors to his home, his hospitality still fully intact.
Indeed, the liveliness of Richard Henry Moore has sustained him throughout his 90 years and his testimony is what ties friends, family and church members together as he launches yet another decade of his life.
While well known and cherished by his former church congregations, Moore is also known in the Laurel community for his long-time pastoring of Sunshine Hill Baptist Church.
"I pastored there for almost 29 years," he said. "I've been preaching for 54 years."
He is proud of the legacy he has lived as a pastor, he is even more grateful for the faith that has sustained and strengthened him throughout his life.
Moore was born on April 4, 1931 - in the midst of the Great Depression. With his birthday falling on Easter Sunday this year, his family hosted his birthday party a day early, planning the event for Saturday afternoon.
And what an afternoon it was!
The home was filled with visitors throughout the day, stopping by to give congratulations and sentiments of their affection for a man whose life has impacted their own.
While his faith is what has defined him, Moore is also a veteran, serving his country during the Korean War. He served in the midst of the battles, stationed in Korea for one year and later receiving the Ambassador of Peace medal, which was given by the Korean government to American veterans for their service during wartime.
Moore was also honored with several commendations from elected officials. He received cards of appreciation from U.S. Senator and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, U.S. Senator Rand Paul and Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield for his service to his country and his community on a monumental birthday.
Moore was also surprised with a visit by Kentucky Senator Brandon Storm, who presented a U.S. flag that had been flown over the state capitol and a printed copy of a Senate tribute to the 90-year-old.
Now living with his daughter, Moore still continues to hold his faith near and friends and family dear as he celebrates another birthday, another decade and another chance to share his love of God to all he encounters.
