Longtime businessman Edward 'Cutworm' Tincher passes away at 80

He was known for having a big heart and being a good businessman.
That is the legacy that Edward "Cutworm" Tincher leaves behind for friends and family, having passed away on Friday, April 16 at age 80.
His long-time employee and friend, Mike Wyatt, described Tincher as "a super great fellow."
"He cared a lot about people. He had a heart made of gold," Wyatt said. "Organizations would come in asking for donations and he'd always give something. There would be people who were down on their luck - people he'd never seen before - and he'd try to help them. And he has sure furnished a whole lot of jobs."
Wyatt said Tincher was an avid NASCAR fan and always a huge fan of Dale Earnhardt. He added that Tincher was a very patriotic person, although he never served in the military, but loved his country.
Born in Jackson County, Tincher opened a small car dealership in London in the 1960s, Wyatt said. Then he worked for a couple of dealerships in Corbin before coming back to London and opening London Motors, a Chrysler dealership.
"Then he bought a dealership in town - what I call 'the swag' - where the community center is now. That was Walden Chevrolet," he explained. "Then in 1993, he built this facility here and we're still here."
Tincher-Williams, the teaming of Tincher and Jessie Williams, continued to grow over the years, offering new and used vehicles, parts and service for a full dealership.
Known as "Cutworm," Wyatt said the nickname was bestowed on Tincher at a young age.
"When he was young - 6 or 7 - the next door neighbor called him 'Cutworm' and the name just stuck with him," Wyatt laughed. "But he was a super guy. I worked for him for 37 years, so that must tell you something!"
While he maintained his love for NASCAR, Tincher also enjoyed fishing and in his latter years, took up golf.
A fellow golfer, Roger Schott, remembers Tincher in the same manner as his friends and employees.
"Ed was a kind hearted person," Schott said. "He was a great contributor to many local charities. He was an astute man whom I admired who created a fabulous business with good people."
Schott said Tincher was "great fun to be around" and that he had never seen Tincher "not in a good mood."
"I'm golfing today - we talked about him today," Schott added. "He will be talked about for years to come. He will be greatly missed by many friends."
Funeral arrangements for Edward Tincher are being conducted by Bowling Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday evening at 6 p.m., with funeral services on Wednesday at 1 p.m.
