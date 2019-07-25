Longtime Laurel County coach, Larry Smith, remembered for winning legacy

One of Laurel County’s all-time winningest coaches has passed away.
Former Laurel County/South Laurel High School softball and volleyball coach Larry Smith passed away on Monday night, leaving behind a legacy of winning culture for the South Laurel athletics department.
“I was fortunate to know Larry and to have worked with him,” said former South Laurel Athletic Director Keith Gilbert. “He was good to work with and he defended his programs and only wanted what was right for those girls. He was a good friend, he was a really good friend to me.”
In addition to coaching the softball and volleyball teams at South Laurel, Smith also taught in the Laurel County school system for 32 years. He served as a bus driver for the school district, as well.
Smith and his wife, Kaye, began coaching softball at South Laurel in 1992.
Smith served as head coach of the softball team for 11 years, while Kaye served as his assistant until Smith’s retirement and the two switched positions. Smith then served as Kaye’s assistant for the softball team for eight years until her retirement in 2010.
Smith and his wife built up the South Laurel softball program into one of the best in the state while leading South Laurel to more than 500 wins in slow pitch and fast pitch softball.
Over the years, Smith and Kaye finished their softball coaching careers with a record of 517-190, which includes three years of slow pitch and 16 years of fast pitch. In that time, Laurel County/South Laurel won nine district titles and five regional championships, and averaged 28 wins per year in fast pitch, winning 73 percent of its games.
Smith also played a pivotal role in shaping the South Laurel volleyball program into one of the top contenders in the state. Smith, along with Kaye, were there at the beginning of the volleyball program, which was formed in 2000.
In volleyball, Smith and Kaye helped lead the Lady Cardinals to a record of 302-68.
During their time as coaches for the volleyball team, Smith and Kaye led the South Laurel Lady Cardinals to five trips to the state tournament, with two Elite 8 appearances to go along with seven district titles and five region crowns. South Laurel also went 30-0 in 2007 during the regular season, won 48 regular season games from 2006-08, and had a perfect record against crosstown rival North Laurel, 28-0.
Gilbert said Smith’s love of coaching these student-athletes is why he and his wife were so successful at it and why the success of these two programs is still evident today.
“Both Larry and Kaye got both of these programs to where they are today,” Gilbert said. “Their coaching spoke for itself. They were right up there with the best of them, some of the top coaches in the state.”
“Both the South Laurel High School softball and volleyball programs are known across the state for their winning ways, and both Larry and Kaye are two of the main reasons why,” said South Laurel Athletic Director Ryan Nolan.
“Their school pride, hard work and determination to make sure both programs were respected while succeeding carried over into the student-athletes that played for them,” Nolan added. “It has continued with both programs after they retired. Both programs are respected statewide.”
Today, the legacy that was left behind by Smith is being carried on through his daughter, Mitzi Jones, who is currently the head coach of the South Laurel volleyball team and one of his former players, Carly Mink, who is the head coach of the South Laurel softball team.
Mink, who played for both Smith and Kaye during her years as a student at South Laurel High School in both softball and volleyball, said that the lessons she learned from Smith and his wife have now been carried over into her own coaching career at South Laurel.
“When I started coaching softball, I couldn’t help but think of playing under him and Kaye,” Mink said. “Their style of coaching, and other coaches I’ve played under, has helped to shape me into the coach I am today.”
Mink said that her years playing for both Smith and Kaye is something that will remain with her throughout her entire life.
“They were wonderful coaches and even better people,” she said. “It’s sad to hear of his passing and I’ll never forget playing for him.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.