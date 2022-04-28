A touch of this, a spoonful of that... doesn't always make a good meal, as Laurel native Cheyenne Loomis learned early on.
In fact, her horrific cooking skills sent her to the hospital emergency room three times in one year.
But her recent experience on "The Worst Cooks in America" taught her many things and included making it to the final two on her team before she was eliminated from the competition.
Loomis shared those experiences with the public last week at the Laurel County Public Library, first showing her audition tape in which she prepared some fried corn and fried chicken. That video showed Loomis adding ingredients into the mixture, while using a tablespoon for measuring what the recipe called for in teaspoon sizes. Then, she simply added more ingredients into the mix.
Her aunt and grandmother were the "taste testers" for her audition video, with the aunt being far more than vocal about the meal. The addition of cayenne pepper turned the traditional fried corn into a throat-burning dish that left her aunt gulping water and stating, "There's steam coming out my ears!"
Loomis disclosed some of the interactions of the show, saying that the group was quarantined in New York, only allowed to go to the studio and back to their hotel. But just as she broke the cardinal rules of cooking, Loomis also broke a cardinal rule of the show.
"We rode bikes across the bridge to Brooklyn," she laughed. "They found out and told us we weren't supposed to leave the hotel."
The competition was difficult, with the contestants rising early to be taken to the studio.
"We were up at 5:30 every morning and met in the lobby at 7," she said. "Sometimes we didn't get finished filming until 9 at night."
As for the show itself, Loomis said the competition was filmed live.
"Every episode was two days of filming. But we never redid anything," she said. "It was pretty much what you saw is what you got."
Things she noted that typically Americans eat a lot of salt.
"I was amazed at how much salt we really eat," she added. "The chef would take us to the kitchen, tell us what to get, and show us how to cook it. "
But it was only because she was a good worker, taking notes during the chef's presentations and trying to follow those tactics on her own.
Her elimination early in the show netted a surprise when another contestant chose to leave the show and give Loomis her spot. Loomis said that was an unexpected and emotional time among all the contestants. The camaraderie they experienced, however, has carried on into friendships after the show.
"I have talked to a lot of the contestants since the show. The whole thing was very tension-filled, you had to take good notes and learn fast," she said. "But I learned to use two hands, how to fry chicken and what tastes go together. I would totally go back and do it again."
But while her aunt shook her head, Loomis grinned and made one final remark.
"I feel like I could definitely cook a meal now."
