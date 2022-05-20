A two-vehicle fatality in November now has a Louisville woman charged with second-degree manslaughter.
Jessica E. Chambers, 32, of Springview Drive in Louisville, was driving a Kia van northbound on KY 30 on Nov. 10, 2020, and was attempting to turn onto KY 1394 when she pulled into the path of a passenger vehicle driven by 85-year-old George Sizemore of Manchester. Sizemore was traveling southbound on KY 30 at the time.
The impact of the crash sent the Kia van off the road and over a slight embankment, where it stopped. Sizemore's car came to rest, partially blocking the southbound lane of KY 30 and part of KY 1394. Sizemore was treated at the scene by EMS and airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with critical injuries. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
The indictment states that Chambers was "wantonly operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants and thereafter wrecking said vehicle and causing the death of George Sizemore."
Chambers was not present in Laurel Circuit Court to answer the indictment on Friday, but her bond was set at $200,000 cash. She is set for a status hearing on July 13.
A London woman is charged with second-degree assault stemming from a Nov. 25 incident in which she is accused of stabbing a man.
Angela Sue Spurlock, 55, also known as Angela Sue Allen, of West 16th Street in London, is accused of stabbing a man in the hand with a knife on that date, as well as tampering with physical evidence by wiping up blood from the floor after the incident. That act necessitated the tampering charge, as that evidence could have been used in a legal court proceeding.
Spurlock's bond was set at $25,000 cash at 10%, or $2,500, with notations on court documents that she has until Monday to post that reduced bond. She was also ordered to have no drug or alcohol usage, commit no further violations and to have no contact with the victim. She is set for a pretrial conference in Laurel Circuit Court on June 27.
