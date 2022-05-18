"This is a place where people can come and feel good about themselves."
That was the statement made by Adam Reid, who has launched a ministry-based wellness cafe, along with his brother Alan and the brothers' spouses, Mary Beth and Sarah, respectively.
Love Is Real Wellness Cafe offers a warm and inviting atmosphere for those wishing to take a few minutes to enjoy a healthy shake, frappé or other drink and have the opportunity to relax, meet with friends or just take some time to regroup in the comfortable setting.
The entrance provides the homey setting with a lamp, couch and chairs while the handmade tables - crafted from logs and coated with veneer - offset the wood-crafted stools that adorn the tables.
Alan Reid said the idea of the new business sprang from their ministry of making people feel good about themselves.
"My brother Adam struggled with many things," he said. "What we want to do is help people feel better about themselves and show love to each other just like Christ."
Love Is Real Wellness Cafe is located on Bacho Drive behind Center Target in the Walmart business complex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.