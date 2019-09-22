With the unified effort of several local churches, the ninth annual Love Out Loud is scheduled for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, September 27-29. It is hosted at the Levi Jackson Amphitheater in London from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily.
The event, which promotes "Sharing the Love of Jesus", will feature Christian entertainment, singing and testimonies on the amphitheater stage, free food to include hamburgers or cheeseburgers with all the trimmings, hot dogs, fresh cut fries, snack cakes and Pepsi beverages.
All located under a huge tent above the amphitheater, a clothing give-away will be offered by various local churches.
If you are interested in performing or giving testimony, you are welcome to participate. To be scheduled, please call Dana at (606) 843-0311. For further information about the Love Out Loud event, please contact Craig at (606) 231-8790, James at (606) 260-5123, Steve at (606) 596-006 or Ms. Smith at (606) 344-2762.
