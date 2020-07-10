A Mercedes-Benz that did not have a license tag initiated a traffic stop by London City Police on Tuesday evening - and led to the confiscation of a large amount of methamphetamine.
According to the press release, officers noticed the silver vehicle traveling along Jody Street around 9 p.m. without a visible license tag on the vehicle. During the traffic stop, the driver - 40-year-old Joseph McNally of Warner Robbins, Georgia - did not have the vehicle's registration papers or a license tag. Both McNally and his passenger, 40-year-old Derhonda Newberry, of Clovis, New Mexico, acted fidgety and nervous.
Officer Logan Medlock and K-9 Sgt. Jacob Bormann then conducted an exterior search of the vehicle, with the K-9 dog, Jack, alerting near the driver's side door. It was there that a hidden plastic baggy containing methamphetamine was located.
Newberry, who was openly drinking an alcoholic beverage at the time of the traffic stop, then told officers that more illicit narcotics were at their room at Microtel where they had been staying.
That resulted in a search of the hotel room - and the discovery of glass pipes containing a white crystal substance and five bags that held 15 grams of methamphetamine.
McNally was charged with no registration plates, no registration receipt, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia. He is held under $10,000 cash bond. The license tag for the vehicle was later located off Meyers-Baker Road.
Newberry was charged with possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle and first-degree possession of a controlled substance. According to the jail's website, she is also charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, more than 2 grams of methamphetamine, first offense, and buy/possess drug paraphernalia. While no bond is listed for the possession of controlled substance charge, Newberry does list bonds of $10,000 cash on the other three charges.
Both McNally and Newberry remain incarcerated at the Laurel County Correctional Center and both are set for a preliminary hearing in Laurel District Court on Tuesday, July 14.
