London Police Ofc. Andrew Lawson has received the Governor's 2019 Impaired Driving Enforcement Award recently for his outstanding achievement in keeping London's roadways safe.
London Police Chief Darrel Kilburn and Mayor Troy Rudder awarded Sgt. Ryan Jackson for being Supervisor of the Year and Ofc. Andrew Lawson for being Officer of the Year. In addition, a certificate of appreciation was awarded to citizen J.R. Pearce for his commendable assistance to the London Police Department.
