The London Police Department recently was completing its annual TI firearms simulator training from the Kentucky League of Cities. This training is an excellent tool for the officers to engage in situations based on real-life high-stress events including hostile individuals, domestic complaints, active shooter situations, and home invasions. Officers receive additional firearms training with the simulator as well as utilizing their verbal skills to deescalate a situation.
