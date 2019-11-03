LSO arrests Corbin man wanted for first-degree assault

A man law enforcement officials had been seeking since Oct. 24 was arrested Saturday.
Jason Blevins, 34, of Corbin was arrested by Laurel County Sheriff's Sgt. Greg Poynter and Deputy Brent France on Wagers Lane in the Camp Ground community of Laurel County.
He was charged with first-degree assault and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Blevins was wanted for first-degree assault, after an incident where a male was stabbed.
According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office release, Blevins reportedly stabbed the man in the abdomen and chest while at a business on KY 312, about 10 miles south of London, on Oct. 24.
The victim was take to Baptist Health Corbin before being airlifted to a trauma hospital, according to the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.