It was a day of music and show, as the Cardinal Classic hosted 19 bands on Saturday at South Laurel High School.
Competition began at 2:15 with the awards presentation coming at 8:30 p.m.
Madison Southern took the Grand Champion award for the contest with the highest score of all bands competing. The Berea high school also logged in several other awards, including Best Percussion and First Place in the Class AAA division. In the overall awards, Madison Southern won Best Overall Music and Best Visual Effects and a Distinguished rating in the competition.
Garrard County took Reserve Grand Champion. Competing in the Class AAA division, the Golden Lions placed third in their division, receiving a Distinguished ranking. They also won the Overall Best Pit Crew.
The North Laurel High School Marching Jaguars brought an exciting show of "Carry On" to Gilliam Field, winning second place in the Class AAAA division and Best Color Guard. They competed against Southwestern Pulaski, who took the awards for Best Percussion and first place in Class AAA. They also won the Best Overall Percussion in the contest.
Since SLHS was the host of the event, the Marching Cardinal band did not compete in Saturday's contest, but did perform their "Dark Horse" show for exhibition. They were followed by the University of the Cumberlands marching Patriot band, who played while the judges were tabulating the scores. A highlight of this year's Cardinal Classic was the introduction of each marching band before the crowd and members of the SLHS band joining the U of C drum line for the special introductions.
Winners of this year's Cardinal Classic were:
Class A (Division 1): 1st place - Lloyd Memorial; 2nd place - Danville HS; 3rd place - Lewis County; Best Color Guard - Lewis County; Best Percussion - Lloyd Memorial
Class A (Division 2): 1st place - Somerset HS; 2nd place - Harlan Independent; 3rd place - Lee County; Best Color Guard - Lee County; Best Percussion - Lee County
Class AA: 1st place, Marion County; 2nd place - Owen County; 3rd place - Rockcastle County; 4th place - Knox Central; Best Percussion - Marion County; Best Color Guard - Marion County
Class AAA: 1st place - Madison Southern with Distinguished rating; 2nd place - Garrard County with Distinguished rating; 3rd place - Boyle County, with Distinguished rating; 4th place - Wayne County; 5th place - Harlan County; Best Percussion - Madison Southern; Best Color Guard - Boyle County
Class AAAA: 1st place - Southwestern Pulaski; 2nd place - North Laurel; Best Percussion - Southwestern Pulaski; Best Color Guard - North Laurel
Overall awards: Grand Champion - Madison Southern; Reserve Grand Champion - Garrard County; Best Color Guard - Boyle County; Best Percussion - Southwestern Pulaski; Best Visual Effect - Madison Southern; Best Overall Music - Madison Southern; Best Pit Crew - Garrard County; and Esprit Award - Somerset.
The Cardinal Classic was the final competition of the regular season. This Saturday, bands achieving Distinguished rankings will compete at various sites across the state in the regional competition.
Regional competitions for Class A East and Class AAAA East will be held at Bourbon County HS; Class A West and Class AAAA West will be held at Hopkinsville Stadium of Champions on Saturday, Oct. 23. The Class AA East and Class AAA East will compete at Madison Southern this Saturday, while those two classes in the West division will perform at Warren East.
The top bands from each division will then compete in state semi-finals on Saturday, Oct. 30 with the winners going to compete in the state finals at Kroger Field on the UK campus that evening. There will be a Grand Champion in each division chosen during the state finals.
High school marching bands are classified by the enrollment of their school, rather than by the members in the band as was previously the determining factor for the classification.
