The Laurel County 9-1-1 Center will be receiving a financial boost, with the Laurel County Fiscal Court pledging an additional $80,000 to offset their costs. That came during last week's monthly meeting and was slotted to be included in the upcoming fiscal year budget that begins July 1.
That budget totals just over $45 million and includes the following areas: General Fund - $18,546,070; Road Fund - $6,859,200; Jail Fund - $11,400,286; Local Government Economic Assistance (LGEA) - $27,010; Forest Fund - $4,401; Occupational Tax Fund - $4,558,800; Local Government Economic Development (LGED) - $515; Local Emergency Planning Commission (LEPC) - $6,902; and ARPA Fund - $3,801,800.
That budget includes costs for operating the county government offices including funding for elections, voting machine rentals, payments for election officers and other costs. The fiscal court is also responsible to oversee operations at the Laurel County Judicial Center, which lists a budget cost of $160,000 for maintenance personnel and other costs for cleaning and maintenance supplies. The Emergency Management Office is also one of the costs that includes supplies and salaries for the EMA Director and staff as well as the CSEPP personnel. The fiscal court also allocates $175,000 for Ambulance Support and $10,000 for Ambulance Grant.
The animal shelter is another facet under the fiscal court's umbrella, and includes salaries, training, veterinarian/adoption services, utilities and equipment for a total of $290,800. The Solid Waste department is listed with $224,500 for its estimated costs for the upcoming year. The county also contributes to the London-Laurel County Rescue Squad with the City of London also contributing for those operations and a reimbursement amount of $44,000 for the City's sexual abuse detective that serves both the city and county law enforcement agencies in those cases.
Magistrates also approved the Sheriff's amended 2022 budget and maximum amount paid to deputies over the next year. A surplus vehicle and equipment list containing 15 items was also approved to be included in the sale.
Bids for county roads were also approved, with Laurel County Judge/Executive David Westerfield citing the low bidders on those items.
"The asphalt bid goes to ATS, Hansen had the low bid on the gravel, Benge Farm got the bid for pipe, and Likins had the low bid for fuel," Westerfield said. "That leaves us with S&L Contractors with the lowest bid for striping."
Magistrates also approved a resolution with Eastern Kentucky PRIDE application for a National Heritage area designation.
