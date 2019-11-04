The organization responsible for bringing industries to London and Laurel County will undergo a name change.
Magistrates present for Wednesday's monthly meeting of the Laurel County Fiscal Court approved changing the name of the London-Laurel County Industrial Development Authority to the London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority.
Laurel County Judge-Executive David Westerfield explained the name change was requested by Paula Thompson, CEO of the current authority.
"This is something the state is recommending," Westerfield said.
On the local front, the change would be more appropriate, since the former name restricts the industrial authority to recruit manufacturing and service organizations only. Retail businesses is not included in that realm of duties, although Thompson has consistently worked with any company requesting information on retail space.
Magistrates also approved an Order of Affiliation between the fiscal court and the Laurel County Emergency Management and Laurel County Rescue Squad, an action that Westerfield said is a routine, annual procedure.
Also approved was a resolution to allow the Laurel Water District #2 to use county right-of-ways to install water lines. District 2 is in the southern section of the county.
Two pauper burial requests were also granted, each in the amount of $750 each that will be reimbursed to the appropriate funeral homes.
Randy High was re-appointed to a four-year term on the London-Laurel County Tourism Commission board with that term expiring on Oct. 31, 2023.
Magistrates also approved the first reading to add Gracie Lane in District 6 into the county road system. The road must undergo a second reading for final approval.
Approval to advertise for two new generators for the CSEPP (Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program were also approved by the five magistrates in attendance for Wednesday's meeting. District 6 magistrate Richard Bales was not present for the meeting.
