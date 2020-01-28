As the new Laurel County Correctional Center officially opened, some of the final costs involved in its construction were approved by magistrates.
During Thursday's regular monthly meeting of the Laurel County Fiscal Court, Judge Executive David Westerfield read off a list of expenses for the project. A chain link fence around the loading dock of the new facility was one cost, but one that Westerfield explained had been required by the state to install. While the costs of the fence and additional steel totaled $78, 903, the county did see a reduction in other areas of $11,795, bringing the total expenditure to $67,830. The new jail opened two weeks ago, transferring prisoners to its location off Hammock Road in the Fariston community.
Magistrates also approved re-appointing Tom Handy and Caner Cornett to the London-Laurel County Tourism Commission. Handy will serve a three-year term to expire in January 2023. Cornett was appointed to a two-year term, expiring in January 2022. Both serve as representatives for the Hotel Association. The county tourism commission is funded by the county's transient tax, which adds a 1 percent tax to rentals of hotel and motel rooms in the county.
Also approved was the first reading of Ordinance 930.1 dealing with regulations for subdivisions in the county. Westerfield said this ordinance complied with the most recent revisions made by the Planning and Zoning Commission.
A resolution declaring Laurel County as a Second Amendment Sanctuary was also approved, as well as a one-year contract with Interlynx for social media coverage of fiscal court and county boards.
Westerfield also took the opportunity to remember former Industrial Authority director, Charles Pennington.
"Charlie Pennington passed away last week and we need to say a prayer for his family," Westerfield said. "He was a vital part of this county and we're going to miss Charlie. He's been a huge, huge part of the development of this county."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.