"We've overcome a lot but have still been productive in this community."
Those were the words of Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield as he concluded last Tuesday's meeting of the Laurel County Fiscal Court.
And magistrates were in the same frame of mind as they dealt with the county's business - approving three roads to be taken into the county maintenance and approving other actions.
The first road approved was Firebrook Drive in District 6, with Westerfield explaining that the road had undergone its first reading some time ago, but had never gone through the second approval. That measure passed unanimously, as did Wood Creek Lane in District 4. Magistrates also approved closing Sunnyside Lane, in District 1 with Westerfield stating that all signatures of residents in that area had been obtained.
"We will have to hold a public hearing and then we can do the second reading on this," Westerfield said.
Magistrates also approved a contract renewal for Justin Noe as Emergency Management Director for one year and a contract with Hotwire Productions for a website update for the Occupational Tax office. Westerfield said the information on that website was "so outdated" and needed refreshing to be more user friendly.
The Treasurer's report reflected an ending balance on Nov. 30 for: General Fund, $1,212,517; Road Fund, over $397,000; Jail Fund, 684,390; and Occupational Tax Fund, $2,126,089.
Other actions included approval of:
• 2020 amended Clerk's budget
• 2021 Clerk's budget
• 2021 annual order setting salaries for deputy clerks and assistants
• 2020 Amended Sheriff's budget
• 2021 Sheriff's budget
• 2021 annual order setting salaries for deputies and assistants for Sheriff's Office
