The May primary and November general elections could have a smoother flow this year with additional voting machines in each precinct.
Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield told magistrates that County Clerk Tony Brown had asked for the additional machines for this year's elections, which normally draw larger turnouts than local elections. This year's candidates include state and federal representatives as well as the Presidential race. The November election will add the East Bernstadt and Laurel County school board candidates as well as those running for London City Council.
Although Brown was not present for the meeting, Westerfield explained that Brown felt the need for additional machines would allow for less waiting time as voters come out to their respective polling places. The measure was approved unanimously.
Magistrates also approved buying two pieces of equipment from Whayne Supply to assist with the ongoing duties of the county's road crews, with Westerfield explaining that the purchase can be done through the LGEA (Local Government Economic Assistance) funds at a price of $153,864. Westerfield explained the purchase is allowed through the state agreement.
Updating board terms for members of the Laurel County Planning Commission was another step achieved during last week's meeting. Westerfield said board members had asked for staggered terms so all members would not rotate off at the same time. After that announcement, Westerfield suggested the following terms and members: Gene Greene, with term expiring Feb. 28, 2021, Sally Davidson and Butch Cupp, with terms expiring in 2022, Dane Gilpin, with term expiration in 2023 and Will Johnson, Elbert Patton and Patty Todd with terms expiring in 2024.
Magistrates also approved hiring Travis McPhetridge as the county road supervisor, effective March 2, with a salary of $48,600. Also approved was accepting 90% of excess fees from the Laurel County Clerk's office. That amount was $1,163.83.
Revisions to subdivision regulations was also approved as was the addition of Morgan Road Extension in District 3 into the county road system.
A resolution with HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) was also approved by the five magistrates in attendance, as were three pauper burials at the rate of $750 each. Magistrates also approved Westerfield to sign an agreement with GSI for the Laurel Cove Road project.
