In its second live Facebook broadcast as part of the social distancing efforts, members of the Laurel County Fiscal Court dealt with county business including the proposed 2020-2021 fiscal year budget. That budget is the preliminary financial statement for the fiscal year that begins July 1, 2020 and runs through June 30, 2021. With the distribution of the proposed budget, magistrates will make any needed adjustments for the upcoming year's budget and approve any necessary changes in the June meeting. The proposed budget is not released to the public at this point but will be released when the budget undergoes its second reading in June. Under Kentucky law, county governments must devise their proposed budget by May 1, submit it to officials in Frankfort, then make any needed changes before approving the budget before June 30 each year.
Magistrates also discussed the state Transportation road projects, including some resurfacing funds on state roads in the county. The roads listed in that project are a section of Ky. 1956 from Hawk Creek Road for a 2.987 mile section to Ky. 1035 (Pine Top Road) at an estimated cost of $265,843; a section of Ky. 1189 from the intersection of Ky. 830 to Ky. 1803, a distance of 3.159 miles at an estimated cost of $281,151; and on Ky. 3497 from Angel Road to Ky. 1193 at a cost of $390,710. That will include a 4.390 mile section.
Flex funds from the state will also assist in resurfacing some of the county roads. According to officials in the Laurel County Judge Executive's office, the allocated funds of $490,918 provided by the state for county roads will be divided among magisterial districts for road improvements.
District 4 magistrate Jeff Book, who heads the Sanitation and Environmental Committee, also announced that the Tire Amnesty Program previously scheduled for April 2, 3, and 4 had been postponed and would be reset for later this year. The closing on non-essential businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic cancelled the early April dates that would allow residents to dispose of unwanted tires free of charge.
Magistrates also approved the appointment of Angie McCowan to the London Laurel County Economic Development Authority, to replace Glenn Calebs who stepped down from the board. They also approved the Section 8 Housing audit.
Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield ended Thursday's meeting by expressing appreciation for all the frontline responders dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak.
"Thank you to all the first responders from the doctors and nurses, rescue squad, police, EMS, and everyone else dealing with the COVID outbreak," he said. "Our community has pulled together during this like I knew we would."
