Workers with the City of London Tourism commission are making steady progress on a long list of much-needed improvements at Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park.
Visitors to the park this spring and summer will notice some of the changes at Levi Jackson immediately, while other improvements are behind the scenes to improve critical infrastructure at the park.
“We have to replace certain infrastructure before we can move forward,” park business manager Stephen Holt said.
Improvements completed or underway at Levi Jackson include:
•More than $133,000 in repairs and improvements to the public pool.
•Major drainage work at the lower end of the campground, along with improved campsites and a revamped clean-out station for camper holding tanks.
•Construction of two new shelter houses and a bathroom to replace a shelter across from the museum that is in a bad state of repair. The tourism commission viewed conceptual drawings of the shelter houses on Wednesday.
•Upgrades and improvements to the current reservation system. A campground committee is studying the new system and should have a recommendation soon.
•Improved and lengthened trail system, assisted by a $51,200 Recreational Trails Program grant administered by the state.
•A new roof on the clubhouse and repairing water and mold damage on the inside, which will then be repainted. “We want to make that building look really good again,” Holt said.
•Major renovation of a former rent house at the park that was damaged by fire. Instead of renting it monthly, the tourism commission has renovated the house and will turn it into an Airbnb called Ranger’s Retreat.
•Removal of several trees that posed safety hazards. A couple of those are at Treetop Adventure, which should be refurbished, inspected and hopefully open by Memorial Day.
Mackie Williams, director of the tourism Park and Recreation Department, said the commission is spending a lot of time and money to get the Levi Jackson Pool operating more efficiently. Leaks at the pool last year caused it to leak from 1,400 to 1,800 gallons per day, he said.
“Last year people were complaining that the pool stayed so cold and never did warm up,” he said. “That’s because they had to put about 1,800 gallons of fresh water into it every day.”
Improvements at the pool include finding and fixing the leaks, replacing pumps, adding an auto-fill system, painting and other fixes.
“It’s all infrastructure, there’s no frills going into that pool,” Williams said. “It will be cleaned up so it will look and work better.”
Williams, who took over supervision of the park in December, said the tourism commission is making headway on a long list of improvements at Levi Jackson, which was turned over to the City of London three years ago.
“I’m comfortable with the direction we’re heading,” he said. “There’s a lot to be done, but there’s a great crew of people working out there. They all work hard.”
