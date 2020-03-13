Major League Baseball delays start of season due to virus concerns

Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced on Thursday afternoon that all Spring Training games will be suspended as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
In addition, the start of the regular season will be pushed back at least two weeks.
The new season was set to begin on March 26.
The measures were necessary in order to address concerns raised by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
MLB and the clubs have been preparing a variety of contingency plans regarding the 2020 regular season schedule. MLB will announce the effects on the schedule at an appropriate time and will remain flexible as events warrant, with the hope of resuming normal operations as soon as possible.
