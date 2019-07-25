Many people fear snakes, but despite the fright they can cause, the majority of snakes are beneficial—they keep the rodent population in check by eating mice, rats, chipmunks and even toads, insects and other pests.
Of the 33 varieties of snakes in Kentucky, only four are venomous (Northern copperhead, Western cottonmouth [water moccasin], timber rattlesnake, and pygmy rattlesnake). Most snakes you encounter around your home are harmless. If you are scared of them, try to remember that they are useful.
Summer months increase the possibility for an encounter with a snake, as snakes leave dormancy in the spring to mate. And because people go outside more often in the warm months to enjoy leisure and sporting activities, surprise encounters can happen. When threatened, a snake may coil up and hiss, but generally, its reaction will be to get away from you.
Snakes like damp, dark, cool places where food (usually mice) is accessible. They also will be drawn to areas that provide shelter and shade from the summer sun. The best way to get rid of snakes is to modify the habitat that is attracting them. Some recommendations include:
— Stack firewood 12 inches above the ground on a pallet
— Remove lumber or junk piles where snakes could hide
— Trim bushes and shrubs that grow against a foundation
— Keep all lots, fields, and lawns mowed and well kept
— Remove debris and trash from pond and stream banks
— De-clutter basements and attics, especially where rodents can be found
— Keep feed for livestock in covered metal containers to discourage rodents
— Remove pet food after feeding
— Use covered metal cans for trash
You can use glueboards to remove snakes. For longer snakes, you may need to nail several glueboards in succession to a piece of plywood. But remember that the best option for snake removal is to modify the environment so the snakes are not attracted to the area.
For more information contact the Laurel County Extension Service at 606.864.4167 or visit www.laurel.ca.uky.edu
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.