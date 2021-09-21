Dealing with children is one of the most challenging - and rewarding - experiences of an adult's life.
But when that child suffers from a chronic or terminal disorder, the challenges sometimes become overwhelming. Medical costs often place families in financial stress, while the medical condition sometimes limits the family's opportunities for recreation and other activities.
But there is hope for many of those children - through the Make A Wish Foundation.
Faith Hacker, senior development officer for the Kentucky, Ohio & Indiana branch of Make A Wish Foundation, was in London last week for a fundraising event at WWEL SAM 103.9 and to raise awareness of the non-profit organization that grants wishes to those children. The Radiothon featured several children who have been the recipients of their wish, while others told about their needs and how desperately funds are needed to continue the mission.
The average wish costs $10,000 per child and includes a family vacation, special equipment at the child's home or many other facets that will help the family.
Aside from Thursday's fundraising event, Hacker and other staff with Make A Wish Foundation will host a booth at this week's World Chicken Festival to inform visitors of the purpose and need of the organization. Along with the information, donations are gratefully accepted.
To make a donation online, visit the Make A Wish Foundation's Facebook page and hit the "Donate" button.
